UrduPoint.com

World Pledges Generous Support Worth $8.57 Billion For Flood-hit Areas

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 09, 2023 | 08:18 PM

World pledges generous support worth $8.57 billion for flood-hit areas

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says the Islamic Development Bank pledged 4.2 billion dollars.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th,2023) At the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Geneva on Monday, the world community pledged generous support of 8.57 billion Dollars for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of flood-hit areas.

Sharing detail of the contributions announced by friendly countries and international institutions, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted that the first plenary of day-long Geneva conference culminated in generous outpouring of global community.

She said the Islamic Development Bank pledged 4.2 billion dollars, World Bank two billion, the Asian Development Bank 1.5 billion, the European Union 93 million, Germany 88 million, China 100 million, Japan 77 million, USAID 100 million, and France 345 million dollars.

Related Topics

Pakistan World World Bank China France European Union Bank Maryam Aurangzeb Germany Geneva Japan Asian Development Bank Billion Million

Recent Stories

China Abolishes Mandatory Registration of Foreign ..

China Abolishes Mandatory Registration of Foreign Trade Operators - Russian Trad ..

50 seconds ago
 Germany summons Iran envoy over protester executio ..

Germany summons Iran envoy over protester executions: minister

51 seconds ago
 Married woman abducted in Wah Cantt

Married woman abducted in Wah Cantt

53 seconds ago
 Russian Human Rights Commissioner to Meet Ukrainia ..

Russian Human Rights Commissioner to Meet Ukrainian Counterpart in Turkey on Jan ..

54 seconds ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi gives assent to prohibition ..

President Dr Arif Alvi gives assent to prohibition of interest, procurement bill ..

56 seconds ago
 Asian Development Bank (ADB) pledges $1.5 bln for ..

Asian Development Bank (ADB) pledges $1.5 bln for reconstruction, resilience sup ..

21 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.