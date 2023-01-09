World pledges generous support worth $8.57 billion for flood-hit areas

(@Abdulla99267510)

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says the Islamic Development Bank pledged 4.2 billion dollars.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th,2023) At the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Geneva on Monday, the world community pledged generous support of 8.57 billion Dollars for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of flood-hit areas.

Sharing detail of the contributions announced by friendly countries and international institutions, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted that the first plenary of day-long Geneva conference culminated in generous outpouring of global community.

She said the Islamic Development Bank pledged 4.2 billion dollars, World Bank two billion, the Asian Development Bank 1.5 billion, the European Union 93 million, Germany 88 million, China 100 million, Japan 77 million, USAID 100 million, and France 345 million dollars.