World Poetry Day Observed
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) World Poetry Day was observed on Thursday to commemorate poets and bring back the practice of poetry readings.
The theme of the day is "Standing on the Shoulders of Giants". This theme is aimed at how famous poets from the past have helped make poetry important in different cultures.
