World Poetry Day To Be Marked On Sunday

Sat 20th March 2021

World Poetry Day to be marked on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the globe,World Poetry Day will be marked on March 21 including Pakistan to appreciate and support poets and poetry around the world.

The day is an initiative of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) it is dedicated to poetry worldwide.

Many people around the world celebrate World Poetry Day on or around March 21 each year. Government agencies, educators, community groups and individuals get involved in promoting or participating in the day. World Poetry Day is an opportunity for children to be introduced to poetry in classrooms. It is a time when classrooms are busy with lessons related to poetry, in which students examine poets and learn about different types of poetry.

Poets may be invited to read and share their work to audiences at book stores, cafes, universities and schools.

Awards and other forms or recognition are made to honor poets and their work. Exhibitions and poetry evenings are also be held to showcase the work of various poets on or around March 21 to coincide with World Poetry Day.

In November 1999, UNESCO designated World Poetry Day to be held on March 21 each year. The organization recognized the important role of poetry in the arts and in cultures throughout the world and over time. It also wanted the day to promote the efforts of small publishers with regard to publishing poetry. The day also focused on promoting a return to the oral tradition of poetry recitals, as well as strengthening the association between poetry and other forms of expression, such as dance, music, and painting. The first World Poetry Day was held on March 21, 2000.

