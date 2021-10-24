World Polio Day awareness walk taken out in Larkana

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :A mass awareness walk was organized here on Sunday by the Rotaract Club of Larkana, in connection with the World Polio Day, in order to mass awareness about the Polio disease, so the youngsters could be saved from disability with a pledge to eradicate polio from the world.

The theme of this year's World Polio Day is "One Day. One Focus: Ending Polio – delivering on our promise of a polio-free world".

The walk was led by the Rotaract Polio Director Mumtaz Buriro, General Secretary Jamil Lar.

The walk was largely attended by Rotaract Polio leaders Syed Ehsan, Rizwan Bohar, Ali Muhammad, social workers, teachers, students, scouts and prominent citizens.

The walk started from Old Dargah Qaim Shah Bukhari Larkana via Bundar Road and marched all the important thoroughfares of the city and concluded at in front of Press Club Larkana, Jinnah Bagh Larkana.

The participants were carrying ply-cards and banners inscribed with slogans against polio and inviting the people to vaccinate their youngsters to avoid polio.

While speaking on the occasion Rotaract Polio Director Mumtaz Buriro said that it is a time if we want to see our new generations healthy and educated then it will our prime duty to eliminate the Polio disease from our society in the larger interest of the nation.

He said that the purpose of the Polio Walk was to create awareness among the people.

General Secretary the Rotaract Club of Larkana Jamil Lar said that polio has been eradicated in the world but Pakistan and Afghanistan are still struggling to eradicate polio.

He further said that Rotary International and Rotaract are working hard to eradicate polio in full cooperation with the government of Pakistan and the aim of our rally is to ensure that parents give polio drops to their children so that they become disabled for life.