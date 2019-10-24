'World Polio Day' marked

District Health Authority organized a walk to create awareness among people about polio on 'World Polio Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) : District Health Authority organized a walk to create awareness among people about polio on 'World Polio Day'.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali led the walk, attended by CPO Azhar Akram, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, CEO education Ali Ahmed Sayyan, officials of various departments, representatives of NGOS and people from civil society.

Walk started from Zila Council chowk and ended at Katchery Bazaar chowk after passing through Khaliq Qureshi road.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans 'Eradication of polio is our mission'.

While speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali said that Faisalabad was polio free city and we would continue our efforts to save our coming generations from this fatal disease.

He said that no cure of the crippling disease had been discovered but the polio vaccine could prevent it.

He advised the parents to cooperate with the government and ensure administration of polio drops to their children in every polio immunization drive.

CPO Azhar Akram said that eradication of polio from the society was our mission and foolproof security was ensured to the staff during anti-polio drives.