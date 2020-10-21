UrduPoint.com
World Polio Day To Be Observed On Oct 24

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 06:56 PM

World Polio Day will be observed on October 24 under the auspices of the Health Department

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :World Polio Day will be observed on October 24 under the auspices of the Health Department.

A seminar will be held at the auditorium of Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur. The 3-day anti-polio campaign will also be inaugurated.

Officers and Health Department and polio workers who have shown extraordinary performance in eradicating polio from Bahawalpur will be awarded certificates of merit. A walk will be taken out to mark the day.

