World Polio Day To Be Observed On Oct 24
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :World Polio Day will be observed on October 24 under the auspices of the Health Department.
A seminar will be held at the auditorium of Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur. The 3-day anti-polio campaign will also be inaugurated.
Officers and Health Department and polio workers who have shown extraordinary performance in eradicating polio from Bahawalpur will be awarded certificates of merit. A walk will be taken out to mark the day.