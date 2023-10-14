Open Menu

World Polio Day Will Be Observes On October 24

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2023 | 08:29 PM

World Polio Day will be observes on October 24

World Polio Day will be observed in Larkana district on October 24, 2023

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) World Polio Day will be observed in Larkana district on October 24, 2023.

In this regard, the District administration of Larkana has decided to celebrate International Polio Day in Larkana district to create awareness among the public regarding the eradication of polio.

An awareness seminar will be held on October 24, at 9:00 am in Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Memorial library Hall, which will be presided over by Deputy Commissioner Javed Ahmed Kumbhar.

