World Polio Safety Day On Oct 24

Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2023 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) The World Polio Day will be marked on October 24, 2023, to raise awareness and resources for the worldwide effort to eradicate the crippling disease.

Communities, Rotarians, civil society, governments and partners here and around the world would be organising events to mark the occasion and draw attention to the opportunity to rid the world of the disease once and for all.

Punjab Health Department official sources told APP that the day would be marked with many lectures, including walks, seminars and other related events.

The current anti-polio campaign is going on in the country, in which over 43 million children under the age of five would be vaccinated during the second nationwide campaign of the year, they added.

The sustained government commitment, hard work of vaccinators, community ownership and support of eradication partners would help bring Pakistan much closer to eradication than ever before, and it is imperative to keep this excellent momentum be going, they said.

