UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Population Day 2021 To Be Marked On July 11

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 02:20 PM

World Population day 2021 to be marked on July 11

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The World Population Day will be marked on July 11 (Sunday) across the globe including Pakistan which aims to increase people's awareness about various population issues such as the importance of family planning, gender equality, poverty, maternal health, and human rights.

The day is celebrated worldwide by business groups, community organizations, and individuals in many ways. Activities include seminar discussions, educational information sessions, and essay competitions.

In 1968 world leaders proclaimed that individuals had a basic human right to determine freely and responsibly the number and timing of their children. About 40 years later modern contraception remains out of reach for millions of women, men, and young people.

World Population Day was instituted in 1989 as an outgrowth of the Day of Five billion, marked on July 11, 1987. The UN authorized the event as a vehicle to build an awareness of population issues and the impact they have on development and the environment.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Business Vehicle Young July Women Sunday Family Event Billion Million

Recent Stories

Naseeruddin Shah discharged from hospital

21 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.58 a barrel W ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan's women team faces another defeat on tour ..

35 minutes ago

Never thought of calling England tour after Corona ..

43 minutes ago

Pakistan suffers major blow ahead of England ODIs

56 minutes ago

FIA gives 30-day time to Hamza Shehbaz to submit a ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.