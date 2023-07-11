World Population day celebrated in Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :World Population Day was observed in the district, like in other parts of the country on Tuesday. District Health Office Sukkur with USAID Global health supply chain observed the day.

A walk was planned at District Health Office where people from various Walks of life including District Health Officer Sukkur, Agha Samiullah, Dr Javed Talpur, doctors, nurses, Lady Health Workers Lady Health Visitors and many other participated.

Speakers highlighted that population is a great asset but at the same time if we don't utilize its potential it becomes a liability. He also added that Population is the biggest challenge and requires unprecedented attention in Pakistan. They also emphasized that Pakistan needs to reduce fertility rate and invest in the youth of our country.