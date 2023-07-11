Open Menu

World Population Day Celebrated In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2023 | 05:50 PM

World Population day celebrated in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :World Population Day was observed in the district, like in other parts of the country on Tuesday. District Health Office Sukkur with USAID Global health supply chain observed the day.

A walk was planned at District Health Office where people from various Walks of life including District Health Officer Sukkur, Agha Samiullah, Dr Javed Talpur, doctors, nurses, Lady Health Workers Lady Health Visitors and many other participated.

Speakers highlighted that population is a great asset but at the same time if we don't utilize its potential it becomes a liability. He also added that Population is the biggest challenge and requires unprecedented attention in Pakistan. They also emphasized that Pakistan needs to reduce fertility rate and invest in the youth of our country.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sukkur Same From

Recent Stories

UAE Economy Minister visits Samsung HQ in Korea, l ..

UAE Economy Minister visits Samsung HQ in Korea, learns about microchip manufact ..

7 minutes ago
 185 competitors to participate in UAE Muay Thai Op ..

185 competitors to participate in UAE Muay Thai Open Championships

22 minutes ago
 Private establishments subject to Emiratisation ta ..

Private establishments subject to Emiratisation targets to be expanded in 2024 a ..

1 hour ago
 Journalist loses job with PTV for asking critical ..

Journalist loses job with PTV for asking critical question to PM

2 hours ago
 Pervaiz Elahi gets bail in money laundering case

Pervaiz Elahi gets bail in money laundering case

2 hours ago
 Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent ac ..

Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent acceleration programmes

3 hours ago
MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO ..

MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO hangar at Dubai South

3 hours ago
 SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government ..

SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government department fees

3 hours ago
 PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in P ..

PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in Peshawar

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in mont ..

Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in monthly ceremony

3 hours ago
 All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impecca ..

All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impeccable Performance and Cool Desig ..

3 hours ago
 Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 yea ..

Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 years dedicated service to her

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan