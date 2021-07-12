UrduPoint.com
World Population Day Observed

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 07:32 PM

It was more important to educate girls and to invest in their health and future, Nosheen Jameel Khan, Chief Coordination Officer, Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) said

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :It was more important to educate girls and to invest in their health and future, Nosheen Jameel Khan, Chief Coordination Officer, Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) said.

She said at a event organized by IGHDS in collaboration with Population Welfare Department and District Health Department at district council hall here.

Nosheen said that gender inequality, poor maternal health and gender-based abuse could be linked to poor awareness about the family planning.

She said every teenage girl had the right to a safe and successful transition into adulthood and the right to embrace the opportunities that the future hold for them.

The speakers underscored the need for creating massive awareness to protect teenage girls from all social menaces, including early marriage.

They urged all concerned to come forward to build a beautiful and safe planet for the new and future generation.

They also urged to ensure the best use of all establishments set up at grassroots level to provide family planning, mother-child and reproductive health services in order to build a healthy nation.

The district heads of different departments and members of civil society attended the event.

