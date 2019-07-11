UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Population Day Observed In Nawabshah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 08:21 PM

World Population Day observed in Nawabshah

Population Welfare Department Shaheed Benazirabad, Thursday, organized a rally to mark World Population Day

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Population Welfare Department Shaheed Benazirabad, Thursday, organized a rally to mark World Population Day.

The participants of the rally, led by District Officer Population Welfare Department Riaz Ahmed Shar, were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans of family planning and two children are better.

Addressing the rally Shar said that the day aims at creating awareness among public about the control on rapidly increasing population of the country. Increase in population adversely affects education, health and over all economy of the country.

He emphasized public to keep the family small and control birth rate in order to keep the family prosperous and maintain good health of mother as well as child.

Riaz Shar said that Population Welfare Department has established Free Centers in all small and big towns of the district to extend free advice on family welfare.

The rally was participated by officials of Population Welfare Department, representative of civil society and NGOs, officials and employees of other government departments.

Related Topics

World Martyrs Shaheed Education Population Welfare Civil Society Shar Family All Government

Recent Stories

Line staff can refuse duty in absence of safety eq ..

4 minutes ago

UNICEF to provide training on health care in diffe ..

4 minutes ago

IGP Sindh Syed Kaleem Imam condoles death of sr. j ..

4 minutes ago

Govt not to allow any amendment in Islamic laws: F ..

11 minutes ago

EU Ambassador pays farewell call on Dr Shireen Maz ..

11 minutes ago

Mazakra session arranged to enhance traditional va ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.