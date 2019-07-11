World Population Day observed in Nawabshah

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) : Population Welfare Department Shaheed Benazirabad, Thursday, organized a rally to mark World Population Day.

The participants of the rally, led by District Officer Population Welfare Department Riaz Ahmed Shar, were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans of family planning and two children are better.

Addressing the rally Shar said that the day aims at creating awareness among public about the control on rapidly increasing population of the country. Increase in population adversely affects education, health and over all economy of the country.

He emphasized public to keep the family small and control birth rate in order to keep the family prosperous and maintain good health of mother as well as child.

Riaz Shar said that Population Welfare Department has established Free Centers in all small and big towns of the district to extend free advice on family welfare.

The rally was participated by officials of Population Welfare Department, representative of civil society and NGOs, officials and employees of other government departments.