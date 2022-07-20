World Population Day observed in Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

An awareness rally, took place from Deputy Commissioner office to Sukkur Press Club in connection with World Population Day here on Wednesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :An awareness rally, took place from Deputy Commissioner office to Sukkur Press Club in connection with World Population Day here on Wednesday.

The rally was led by Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Essa Khan and District Population Welfare Officer, Mir Javed Talpir.

They said the Gender inequality, poor maternal health and gender-based abuse can be linked to poor awareness about family planning. They said every teenage girl has the right to a safe and successful transition into adulthood and the right to embrace the opportunities that the future holds for them.

Speakers underscored the need for creating massive awareness to protect teenage girls from all social menaces, including early marriage. They urged all concerned to come forward to build a beautiful and safe planet for the new and future generation. They also urged all concerned to ensure the best use of all establishments set up at grassroots level to provide family planning, mother-child and reproductive health services in order to build a healthy nation.

Dr Ghazala Soomro, Dr Javed Shaikh, district heads of different departments and members of civil society participated the rally.