World Population Day To Be Marked On July 11

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2023 | 12:30 PM

World Population Day to be marked on July 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :World Population Day will be marked on July 11 (Tuesday) across the globe to reaffirm the human right to plan for a family.

It encourages activities, events, and information to help make this right a reality throughout the world.

Family planning is an important topic raised during World Population Day.

World Population Day aims to increase people's awareness about various population issues such as the importance of family planning, gender equality, poverty, maternal health, and human rights. The day is celebrated worldwide by business groups, community organizations, and individuals in many ways. Activities include seminar discussions, educational information sessions, and essay competitions.

In 1968 world leaders proclaimed that individuals had a basic human right to determine freely and responsibly the number and timing of their children. About 40 years later modern contraception remains out of reach for millions of women, men, and young people. World Population Day was instituted in 1989 as an outgrowth of the Day of Five billion, marked on July 11, 1987. The UN authorized the event as a vehicle to build an awareness of population issues and the impact they have on development and the environment.

Since then, with the United Nations Population Fund's (UNFPA) encouragement, governments, non-governmental organizations, institutions, and individuals organize various educational activities to celebrate the annual event.

