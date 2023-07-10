World Population Day to be marked on July 11 in district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The World Population Day will be observed in the district, like in other parts of the country, on July 11.

To mark the day, an awareness walk will be held at 10 a.m. at district council chowk.

This was told by District Population Welfare Officer Zafar Iqbal during a media briefing about annual performance of the department at a local hotel, here on Monday.

He said that the message of the population welfare programme to maintain the health of mother and child is being spread door to door.

He said that balance between resources and population was very important for national development. He urged the need to sensitise men along with women to control ever-increasing population for which a wide awareness programme is being followed. He also urged the media to play its role in spreading the message of family planning among citizen especially now couples.