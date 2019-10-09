World Post Day celebrated at Postal Staff Collage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan Post Wednesday celebrated the World Post Day along with Universal Postal Union with a new resolve to provide postal, financial, customized e-services and logistics services to the customers meeting the demands of the technology driven competitive environment.

Pakistan Post held a celebratory ceremony for the 145th anniversary of the founding of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) here at Postal Staff Collage to further strengthen the mission and goals of the UPU.

Federal Minister for Postal Services and Communication Murad Saeed hoisted UPU flag in the ceremony which was attended by Federal Secretary Post Haroon Hamid, Director General Post Muhammad Akhlaque Rana, senior journalist Hamid Mir including other officers and staff of the department.

On the occasion, Akhlaque Rana read out the message by Director General of the UPU Bishar A Hussein.

Addressing the officers and staff, the minister said Pakistan Post was totally committed to the goals and aspirations of the UPU.

He said the efforts of Pakistan Post were highly respected at the UPU forum. Based upon its size, population and human resources, Pakistan was ranked in leading countries of the world.

He also urged the postal workers to work with full dedication and devotion to further improve the postal services across the country in a competitive environment.

The ceremony was closed after prayers for development of the Post and Pakistan followed by the cutting ceremony of World Post Day cake.

Similarly, simple UPU-flag hoisting ceremonies were also held in all postal circles and units all over the country.