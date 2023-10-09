Open Menu

World Post Day Celebrated In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2023 | 11:11 PM

World Post Day celebrated in Quetta

A ceremony on Monday was organized to celebrate World Post Day at Quetta General Post Office (GPO)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) A ceremony on Monday was organized to celebrate World Post Day at Quetta General Post Office (GPO).

While addressing, Deputy Postmaster General Balochistan Manzoor Ahmed Bangulzai read out the message of Universal Postal Union.

Asrarul Haque Deputy Postmaster General Admin Faisal Jahangir Marketing Officer Pakistan Post and other officers and staff participated in the ceremony.

People from all walks of life also took part in the event and appreciated the services of Pakistan Post.

Pakistan Post is providing services to the public at their doorstep. There are currently 42 post offices functioning in Quetta and utility bills are collected at all post offices for the convenience of the public, the speakers highlighted.

They also mentioned that the services of Pakistan Post have also been expedited according to the modern era.

Related Topics

Balochistan World Quetta Pakistan Post Post Event All From

Recent Stories

CM pays tribute to Major Syed Ali Raza’s heroic ..

CM pays tribute to Major Syed Ali Raza’s heroic sacrifice

46 seconds ago
 UN chief calls for ending 'barriers' to mental hea ..

UN chief calls for ending 'barriers' to mental health care

47 seconds ago
 SAPM vows to bring foreign investment, support car ..

SAPM vows to bring foreign investment, support caretaker administration

48 seconds ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives CBUAE Governor and EIF’s ..

Sharjah Ruler receives CBUAE Governor and EIF’s BoD

27 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&amp;S to distribute interim cash dividend ..

ADNOC L&amp;S to distribute interim cash dividend of AED239 mn for Q2-23

27 minutes ago
 PM vows no fear or favor to any political party du ..

PM vows no fear or favor to any political party during electoral process

56 seconds ago
UAE Urban Search &amp; Rescue Team contribute to l ..

UAE Urban Search &amp; Rescue Team contribute to locating 229 missing victims of ..

57 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed opens Fifth AccessAbilities Expo

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Fifth AccessAbilities Expo

57 minutes ago
 AJK PM pledges to hold accountable individuals beh ..

AJK PM pledges to hold accountable individuals behind Rathua Haryam Bridge delay

53 minutes ago
 Domki expresses grief over martyrdom of security p ..

Domki expresses grief over martyrdom of security personnel in Zhob

53 minutes ago
 Minister emphasizes equal education opportunities ..

Minister emphasizes equal education opportunities for children

53 minutes ago
 Step afoot to provide health facilities to patient ..

Step afoot to provide health facilities to patients in Balochistan’s hospitals ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan