World Post Day celebrated in Quetta

A ceremony on Monday was organized to celebrate World Post Day at Quetta General Post Office (GPO)

While addressing, Deputy Postmaster General Balochistan Manzoor Ahmed Bangulzai read out the message of Universal Postal Union.

Asrarul Haque Deputy Postmaster General Admin Faisal Jahangir Marketing Officer Pakistan Post and other officers and staff participated in the ceremony.

People from all walks of life also took part in the event and appreciated the services of Pakistan Post.

Pakistan Post is providing services to the public at their doorstep. There are currently 42 post offices functioning in Quetta and utility bills are collected at all post offices for the convenience of the public, the speakers highlighted.

They also mentioned that the services of Pakistan Post have also been expedited according to the modern era.