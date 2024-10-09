Open Menu

World Post Day Celebrates To Mark 150 Years Historic Milestone

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2024 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The World Post Day was celebrated on October 9 every year to commemorate the establishment of Universal Postal Union (UPU) on this day to mark a historic milestone-150 year of global postal cooperation and innovation.

The theme of the World Post Day this year is "150 years of enabling communication and empowering people across the nations" underscores the pivotal role UPU has played as a leading forum for postal collaboration unifying the world into a single postal territory, said a press release issued the office of Director General Pakistan Post here on Wednesday.

To celebrate the World Post Day, a UPU flag hoisting ceremony was held at the ECO Postal Staff College Islamabad.

The message of the Director General UPU was read out in the ceremony. The Director General Pakistan Post highlighted the achievements of Pakistan Post.

Souvenir sheets to commemorate 150th anniversary of the UPU were unveiled, followed by the prize distribution ceremony for the winner of the 53rd International Letter Writing Competition 2024 held.

Similar celebratory events took place at the offices of Postmasters General, Unit Offices. and General Post Offices (GPOs) nationwide, reaffirming the commitment of Pakistan Post to serving the nation.

