World Post Day Celebrates To Mark 150 Years Historic Milestone
Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The World Post Day was celebrated on October 9 every year to commemorate the establishment of Universal Postal Union (UPU) on this day to mark a historic milestone-150 year of global postal cooperation and innovation.
The theme of the World Post Day this year is "150 years of enabling communication and empowering people across the nations" underscores the pivotal role UPU has played as a leading forum for postal collaboration unifying the world into a single postal territory, said a press release issued the office of Director General Pakistan Post here on Wednesday.
To celebrate the World Post Day, a UPU flag hoisting ceremony was held at the ECO Postal Staff College Islamabad.
The message of the Director General UPU was read out in the ceremony. The Director General Pakistan Post highlighted the achievements of Pakistan Post.
Souvenir sheets to commemorate 150th anniversary of the UPU were unveiled, followed by the prize distribution ceremony for the winner of the 53rd International Letter Writing Competition 2024 held.
Similar celebratory events took place at the offices of Postmasters General, Unit Offices. and General Post Offices (GPOs) nationwide, reaffirming the commitment of Pakistan Post to serving the nation.
Recent Stories
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..
Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency & modesty in politics. Now Cha ..
PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues
More Stories From Pakistan
-
World Space Week to conclude on Thursday2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 139,500 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi urges youth to play role in addressing challenges2 minutes ago
-
NAB presents Rs 36.8 mln recovery amount cheque to Punjab government2 minutes ago
-
Lt General (Retd) Akhtar Nawaz sworn in as FPSC chairman2 minutes ago
-
Free veterinary medical camp held in Kohistan2 minutes ago
-
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai7 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds 70th BASR meeting12 minutes ago
-
CCPO orders for compliance of SOPs for foreigners22 minutes ago
-
PHC bars banned PTM from holding PQA22 minutes ago
-
Tarar condoles with Farhat Abbas over death of his elder brother22 minutes ago
-
IUB stands among top 801 universities of world22 minutes ago