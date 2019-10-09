World Post Day observed in Rawalpindi

In connection with the World Post Day, a ceremony was held at Post office Rawalpindi here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :In connection with the World Post Day, a ceremony was held at Post office Rawalpindi here on Wednesday.

Postmaster General North Punjab Abdur Razzaq was chief guest and hoisted the flag while Officers, staff, representatives of postal organizations as well as commemorative stamps collectors, students of schools and colleges participated in the ceremony.

Addressing on the occasion, Postmaster General North Punjab said that the postal sector is an integral part of the world's economy and most efficient means of providing services to most of the population which is creating best financial results of the institution and the domestic economy.

Razzaq said that Pakistan Post was utilizing all resources to achieve its goals with the delivery of excellent services to the people.

In spite of all the challenges of the present era, special focus was being given to customer friendly environment besides providing reliable, affordable and quality services.

On the occasion a display of commemorative tickets was also organized which was attended by large number of the fans and students who visited different departments.

They were introduced to various services including Saving Schemes, Express Post, Cash on Delivery, Utility Bills, Western Union, International Express Mail Service, Pension Payment System, Postage Distribution and Philatelic Bureau.

FG Junior Public school Buller Line Chaklala, who won first place at the nationwide Contest Letters, presented a cash and tattoos album to fourth grade student Imran Kamran at Chaklala cantt.