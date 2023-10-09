Open Menu

World Post Day Observed In Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2023 | 06:44 PM

Deputy Post Master General Sukkur, Ahmed Ali Bhutti Monday said the World Post Day is the opportunity to highlight its role and contribution in the lives of people

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Deputy Post Master General Sukkur, Ahmed Ali Bhutti Monday said the World Post Day is the opportunity to highlight its role and contribution in the lives of people.

Speaking at an event in connection with World Post Day, he said that we would try our best to generate a broader awareness about the role of the Department of Posts among the public and media at the national level.

The department is well aware of the changing requirements of the customers and has introduced services like speed post, express/business parcel, business post, money remittance services, etc, he said.

According to the Deputy Post Master General, in order to utilize the full strength of the vast network of post offices and attract more customers, including the younger generation, the department is going door-to-door and visiting corporate houses to tap all the avenues and markets.

