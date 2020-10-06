World Post Day to be held virtually on Oct 9

For the very first time, the celebrations for World Post Day will be held virtually here on Friday (October 9) due to COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :For the very first time, the celebrations for World Post Day will be held virtually here on Friday (October 9) due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The purpose to celebrate World Post Day was to bring awareness to the Post's role in the everyday lives of people and businesses, as well as its contribution to global social and economic development.

World Post day will be marked across the globe on Oct 9 with an aim to pay tribute to Universal Postal Union member countries, postal operators, postal workers and everyone else involved in delivering the mail.

The Day was celebrated each year on 9 October,the event was declared by the 1969 Universal Postal Congress in Tokyo as a means to mark the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union's (UPU) creation in 1874.

As a result, the UPU's member countries were encouraged to organize their own national activities to celebrate the event, including everything from the introduction or promotion of new postal products and services, to the organization of open days at post offices, mail centres and postal museums.

Pakistan Post would also organize special functions at Directorate of General of Pakistan Post and all Circles and provinces to celebrate the day.

\395