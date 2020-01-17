UrduPoint.com
World Powers Endorsed Pakistan Narrative, 'Kashmir Is An International Issue'

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 01:10 PM

World powers endorsed Pakistan narrative, 'Kashmir is an International issue'

Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said the world powers have endorsed Pakistan's narrative that Kashmir is not an internal issue of India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said the world powers have endorsed Pakistan's narrative that Kashmir is not an internal issue of India.

Talking to Radio Pakistan he said India's narrative that Kashmir as an undisputed area which is rejected by world powers, while the Indian lobby in international think tanks is working to undermine Pakistan's efforts to expose India's atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir.

He said that Pakistan had successfully established its narrative that Kashmir was an international dispute and the freedom struggle in Kashmir cannot be equated with terrorism.

There are sane voices within India who are taking jibe at Modi's extreme Hindu fundamental policies, he added.

Syed Fakhar said it was diplomatic victory of Pakistan that Kashmir issue was being discussed in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), adding that it indicates Kashmir is an international issue.

He said UNSC the most significant international platform to discuss Kashmir dispute. It was a welcoming development that world powers had started taking notice of human rights situation in the held valley, while the United Nations must send their observer's mission to Indian occupied Kashmir to record first hand information regarding actual situation in the held valley.

He said China's critical support to Pakistan had always been helpful in highlighting the Kashmir issue at international front.

He said the incumbent government had taken concrete steps to strengthen Kashmir committee. "We have organized worldwide conferences to expose Indian brutalities in Indian occupied Kashmir", he said. He further said the parliamentarian committee was committed to highlighting Kashmir issue at every possible international forum.

