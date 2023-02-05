UrduPoint.com

World Powers' Failure To Stop Indian Atrocities In IIOJK Global Dilemma: Abdullah Gul

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Chairman Tehreek Jawanaan Pakistan and Kashmir (TJPK) Mohammad Abdullah Gul on Sunday said the world powers' failure to stop Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was a global dilemma as the international community has also failed to stop India from committing massive human rights violations in IIOJK.

In a statement regarding the Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Chairman TJPK said that the United Nations was an effective forum to highlight the Kashmir issue on the international front. However, the United Nations showed no interest in solving the problems of the Muslim community.

Gul said that unfortunately the world powers have closed their eyes towards solving the Kashmir issue according to the UN resolutions.

"Now is the time for the international community to implement the UN resolutions at the IIOJK. India is increasing military pressure on the Kashmiri people to suppress their indigenous independence movement.

The brave people of Kashmir are making unprecedented sacrifices for their legitimate right to self-determination," Abdullah Gul added.

The TJPK chairman added that India was trying to change its demographic position by giving Kashmiri domicile to non-Kashmiri residents.

"India is playing the role of disrupting peace in the region. India's expansionist policies are a serious threat to regional peace. India should understand that Pakistan's security forces are alert enough to give a strong response to any adventure. Global media has exposed the nexus of RAW and terrorists to destabilize the region," he warned.

Being united and relying on our own resources, he said it was the need of the hour to resolve the Kashmir issue.

"Pakistan is determined to raise the Kashmir issue with full force at every international forum. Pakistan will continue to provide diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people until their independence," he ended.

