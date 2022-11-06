World powers must focus on human survival, security instead of wars; say leaders of faith

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :The world powers must focus on the survival and security of human beings and resolve the issues with dialogues instead of opting the option of wars.

These views were expressed by the leaders of faith at a three-day global interfaith conference, titled 'Bahrain Forum for Dialogue: East and West for Human Coexistence', hosted under the patronage of Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at Al-Fida' Square of Sakhir Royal Palace in Manama.

Besides the holy father Pope Francis, Sheikh Al-Azhar Ahmed Al-Tayeb and other world-renowned religious leaders and scholars, Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr. Qibla Ayaz participated in the moot.

They were of the view that Russia and Ukraine should stop the war and initiate the process of negotiation to settle down all the issues for the survival and security of the humanity in the region. "Prosperity and development are possible only through inter-sects and inter-religious dialogues in the world," they opined.

They said western countries must play their significant role in coping with climate change challenges and increasing poverty across the world. They believed that all religions on earth taught love and peace.

After the conclusion of global interfaith forum, Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) told APP on Sunday that the leadership of Bahrain had taken the step in the right direction and it would help bring the people of various faith closer and remove their differences.

Expressing gratitude on the active participation of Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and religious scholars of other religion and sects in the forum, he said it had given a strong message of love, peace and brotherhood to the world.

He said the same great message was also delivered by the Haramain Sharifain, Holy Quran and Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him adding that the endeavors of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and other countries for the promotion religious pluralism were valuable.

Ashrafi said it was duty of the Ummah to raise the status of Muslims and protect their interests and rights worldwide.

"We appreciate the efforts of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and followers of other religions and civilizations to open the doors of dialogue as such initiatives would help expand the areas of dialogue, exchange ideas, discuss measures for joint strategy to deal with the persistent social menaces of violence and extremism and provide an ample opportunity to sit together at the same table," he added.

He said the Muslim World League, Muslim World's leadership and Pakistan's Ulema had disseminated the message of islam in its true context all over the world in the shape of Charter of Pakistan, Charter of Human Coexistence and Message of Pakistan documents.

He said the PUC and its affiliated organizations endorsed the decisions taken in the Bahrain Forum for Dialogue in its letter and spirit and reiterated the world powers to adopt the peaceful way of dialogue instead of wars to resolve their issues.

He said the tendencies spreading hatred between countries and people should be removed. "Such forums can help bring out the facts and causes of extremism, prevent extremism and terrorism, and counter and expose sectarian groups, he maintained.