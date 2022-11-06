UrduPoint.com

World Powers Must Focus On Human Survival, Security Instead Of Wars; Say Leaders Of Faith

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2022 | 05:10 PM

World powers must focus on human survival, security instead of wars; say leaders of faith

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :The world powers must focus on the survival and security of human beings and resolve the issues with dialogues instead of opting the option of wars.

These views were expressed by the leaders of faith at a three-day global interfaith conference, titled 'Bahrain Forum for Dialogue: East and West for Human Coexistence', hosted under the patronage of Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at Al-Fida' Square of Sakhir Royal Palace in Manama.

Besides the holy father Pope Francis, Sheikh Al-Azhar Ahmed Al-Tayeb and other world-renowned religious leaders and scholars, Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr. Qibla Ayaz participated in the moot.

They were of the view that Russia and Ukraine should stop the war and initiate the process of negotiation to settle down all the issues for the survival and security of the humanity in the region. "Prosperity and development are possible only through inter-sects and inter-religious dialogues in the world," they opined.

They said western countries must play their significant role in coping with climate change challenges and increasing poverty across the world. They believed that all religions on earth taught love and peace.

After the conclusion of global interfaith forum, Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) told APP on Sunday that the leadership of Bahrain had taken the step in the right direction and it would help bring the people of various faith closer and remove their differences.

Expressing gratitude on the active participation of Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and religious scholars of other religion and sects in the forum, he said it had given a strong message of love, peace and brotherhood to the world.

He said the same great message was also delivered by the Haramain Sharifain, Holy Quran and Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him adding that the endeavors of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and other countries for the promotion religious pluralism were valuable.

Ashrafi said it was duty of the Ummah to raise the status of Muslims and protect their interests and rights worldwide.

"We appreciate the efforts of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and followers of other religions and civilizations to open the doors of dialogue as such initiatives would help expand the areas of dialogue, exchange ideas, discuss measures for joint strategy to deal with the persistent social menaces of violence and extremism and provide an ample opportunity to sit together at the same table," he added.

He said the Muslim World League, Muslim World's leadership and Pakistan's Ulema had disseminated the message of islam in its true context all over the world in the shape of Charter of Pakistan, Charter of Human Coexistence and Message of Pakistan documents.

He said the PUC and its affiliated organizations endorsed the decisions taken in the Bahrain Forum for Dialogue in its letter and spirit and reiterated the world powers to adopt the peaceful way of dialogue instead of wars to resolve their issues.

He said the tendencies spreading hatred between countries and people should be removed. "Such forums can help bring out the facts and causes of extremism, prevent extremism and terrorism, and counter and expose sectarian groups, he maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Exchange Ukraine Russia Manama Same Bahrain Saudi Arabia Middle East Sunday Muslim Mufti All CII Love

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

8 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.