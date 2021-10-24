World powers urge to play role for resolution of Kashmir issue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :The international community has urged to come forward and play its due role in resolving the Kashmir issue as per the aspirations of Kashmiris.

Talking to APP, Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Chaudhary Adnan said that the international human rights organizations should not remain silent spectators to the gross human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir and pressurize Indian government to lift restrictions in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said, people would observe Oct 27 as black day in Pakistan and AJK to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and to highlight Indian atrocities.

The people and the government of Pakistan would continue their moral, diplomatic and political support for the people of India-held Kashmir in their struggle against increasing Indian brutalities and violation of human rights, he added.

The international community should break the silence and play its due role in resolving the long-standing Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions.

He said, Prime Minister Imran Khan had successfully internationalized the Kashmir issue at international front.

The PM had also highlighted the brutalities being committed by the Indian Armed Forces in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at all international forums, he said adding, continued military lockdown had created starvation-like situation in occupied Kashmir and people were facing shortages of essential items including food and medicines.

People would observe Oct 27 as 'Black Day' to express their unfaltering support to the Kashmiris fighting over 750,000 troops in the India-held territory of the disputed Himalayan region to achieve their internationally acknowledge right to self-determination, the MPA said.

He said, on October 27, 1947, the sufferings of Kashmiri people commenced with the landing of Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir which has been increased manifold after New Delhi suspended the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir through revoking Articles 370 and 35-A of Indian Constitution on August 5, 2019.

The government has chalked out a comprehensive programme to observe the day in befitting manner through highlighting brutalities and massive human rights violations being committed by the Indian troops to suppress the indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiris who want their legitimate right to self-determination in line with the United Nations Security Council resolutions, he added.

Public gatherings, rallies, walks and protest demonstrations would be arranged at district and Tehsil level across the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Photo exhibitions would also be arranged to highlight human rights abuses, extra-judicial killings, disabilities of Kashmiris through pellet guns at the hands of Indian security forces, he informed.

Black banners, Panaflex, hoardings and streamers would be displayed at prominent roads and places to mark the day in an appropriate manner.

Member Legislative Assembly, Javed Butt said that 27 Oct 1947 is one of the darkest days of human history. This day marks a grave human tragedy in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IoK) when 74 years ago, Indian occupation forces landed in Srinagar to occupy the valley and terrorize innocent Kashmiris.

This pattern of brutalities continues with impunity even today. Despite commitments made by the early Indian leadership and numerous resolutions of the UN Security Council on Jammu & Kashmir, the Indian government had unleashed a reign of terror in IoK, he added.

Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Murtaza said the worst form of state terrorism was being perpetrated against the innocent people of the occupied valley to silence and crush their legitimate struggle, incomplete disregard of international human rights and humanitarian laws.

He said, the denial of the right to self-determination for the last seven decades raises questions about the conscience of the international community and the United Nations.

India must honour commitments of its founding fathers and ensure implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir for resolution of this long standing dispute, he added.

