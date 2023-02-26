World powers urged to play role in resolution of Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has urged the world powers to play their role for the just settlement of Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman said Kashmir had become a nuclear flashpoint and its resolution is a must for establishing permanent peace in South Asia.

He said Modi-led fascist Indian government was attempting to suppress the Kashmiris' struggle to secure their inalienable right to self-determination but will never succeed in its nefarious designs.

He deplored that Indian troops have stepped up their state terrorism in IIOJK, where cordon and search operations, killings, arrests, torture, destruction of properties, molestation of women and other brutalities have made the life of the people a hell.

Meanwhile, the activists of Peoples Democratic Party took out a protest rally in Srinagar, today, to demand roll-back of the authorities' decision to impose property tax in the territory.

The protesters raised slogans against the move and demanded its rollback. They tried to march towards the city centre Lal Chowk but were stopped by a contingent of Indian police near the Traffic Headquarters.

They later turned back and dispersed.

A civilian was injured after unidentified gunmen fired on him at Hassanpora in the Bijbehara area of South Kashmir's Islamabad district. Unknown miscreants chopped down more than five hundred Apple trees in Herpora Arwani area of the same district, causing distress among the local residents.

The Special Investigation Unit of Indian police attached the immovable properties of three persons in Ramban district of Jammu region for their affiliation with the ongoing freedom movement. The Modi-led fascist Indian government has confiscated the head office of APHC in Srinagar and many properties owned by Jamaat-e-Islami, its leaders and activists and other citizens across IIOJK to punish them for their role in and affiliation with the freedom struggle.

The occupation authorities have demolished several properties of the pro-freedom people to victimize them for opposing India's illegal occupation of their homeland.

On the other hand, a Muslim man was killed and two others were critically injured after they were assaulted by Hindutva mob in Diha village near Gaya city in the Indian state of Bihar.