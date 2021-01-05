World powers urged to play role to resolve Kashmir dispute

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab on Tourism, Asif Mehmood on Tuesday urged the world powers to come forward and play its role for a peaceful solution of the long-standing Kashmir dispute.

Talking to APP he said, Pakistan would continue to extend all possible support to the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir till it reaches its ultimate goal.

He said, the Kashmiri people living on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world observe January 5 as the Right to Self-determination Day in commemoration of UN-adopted resolution on the same day in 1949.

He said, protest rallies and demonstrations are held to draw the attention of the world community towards the lingering issue of Kashmir.

Asif Mehmood urged the UN to ensure the grant of right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people, adding, the silence maintained by the World Body over the sufferings of the Kashmiri people was beyond comprehension.

The Advisor stressed that the UN must honour its commitments and urged upon the global community not to shy away from its responsibility towards the oppressed people in Kashmir.

He further said since August 5, 2019, through continuous illegal and unilateral steps, the Indian government had created an environment of fear and chaos in the region.

More than 500 days of the military siege, and draconian restrictions on fundamental freedoms and rights had challenged the conscience of the international community, he added.

The people of Indian Held Kashmir were being subjected to collective punishment by the Indian occupation forces, which had turned the territory into the largest militarized zone in the world, he said.