World Powers Urged To Play Role To Resolve Kashmir Dispute

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 03:30 PM

World powers urged to play role to resolve Kashmir dispute

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Member, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly, Javed Butt on Thursday urged the world powers to come forward and play their due role for peaceful solution of the long-standing Kashmir dispute.

Talking to APP he informed that Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) had kicked off preparations to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan on August 14 with great enthusiasm and traditional zeal.

Special programs were being chalked out to celebrate the day under the auspices of various social, political and public representative organizations in AJK, he added.

He informed that the speakers in these ceremonies would highlight the importance of the day coupled with reiteration of the Kashmiris resolve to continue the freedom struggle till the liberation of Indian illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir from the Indian yoke.

To a question he said that in AJK capital city, major national flag hoisting ceremony would be held at the President House.

In main cities of AJK, all necessary arrangements were being finalized to celebrate the day with traditional zeal and fervour.

National flag hoisting ceremonies under the auspices of private and public sector organizations would be hall mark of the day when national flags of Pakistan and AJK would be hoisted to mark the historic day of emergence of separate homeland of the Muslims of the subcontinent under the dynamic leadership of Quaid i Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said.

The colorful lights were being illuminated on main private and public buildings as a sign of jubilation to observe the day showing the deep-rooted love and affection with Pakistan, he added.

To another question he said that the move by India's Hindu nationalist-led government to downgrade occupied Jammu and Kashmir's status threatens international peace and could lead to ethnic cleansing and genocide.

He said, "We stand shoulder to shoulder with our brothers and sisters in their struggle to exercise their right to self-determination." Without the independence of Kashmir, the independence of Pakistan was incomplete, he added.

He expressed the hope that one day Kashmiris would also see the blessing of independence.

