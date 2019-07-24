ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said the international community was praising Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking bold stances on different issues, particularly the Kashmir dispute during his visit to the United States.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the Indian media was making a hue and crying over the statement of the US President Donald Trump regarding the Kashmir issue.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken stances on issues after taking all stakeholders on board.

Replying to a question, she said all the political leadership had consensus on the National Action Plan (NAP). Hafiz Saeed had been arrested as per the defined parameters of NAP.

Firdous said Pakistan had rendered sacrifices in the war against terror. More than 70,000 people had lost their lives.

To another query, she said the incumbent government strongly believed in freedom of expression, and was committed to strengthen and empowering the national institutions.

She said the opposition was criticising the government for political point scoring.