UrduPoint.com

World Press Freedom Day Observed

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 05:00 PM

World Press Freedom Day observed

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :World Press Freedom Day was observed across the globe including Pakistan on Wednesday (May 3) aiming to appreciate journalists' hard work, risking lives for revealing the truth behind an incident, event, or scandal.

The special day celebrates the spirit of journalism and recognizes the dedication of journalists. It was extremely significant, as the United Nations(UN) considers it an opportunity to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom, assess the state of press freedom across the globe, defend the attacks on media independence, and pay tribute to the journalists who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Media professionals in Pakistan have also paid tribute to journalists who lost their lives while doing their job and urged the Government to ensure their safety as they observed World Press Freedom Day.

The origin of World Press Day dates back to 1991, when an African Journalist present at a UNESCO conference in Windhoek, which was based on 'Promoting an Independent and Pluralistic African Media', opened up about an idea to encourage press free domain different parts of the world. UNESCO adopted the Windhoek declaration on May 3 in the year 1993, which aimed toward the 'development of a free, independent, and pluralistic press.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Scandal United Nations Job Windhoek Independence May Media Event Government

Recent Stories

Assessment being carried out to assess future requ ..

Assessment being carried out to assess future requirements of water in ICT: NA t ..

1 hour ago
 Vietnam&#039;s Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed ..

Vietnam&#039;s Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

1 hour ago
 Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with ter ..

Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists

1 hour ago
 Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commande ..

Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commander of Ninth Air Force

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainabi ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainability Day

3 hours ago
 DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business le ..

DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business leaders in London

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.