World Press Freedom Day observed across northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Like other parts of the country, World Press Freedom Day was observed across northern Sindh on Friday to encourage press freedom initiatives and spur assessments of the state of press freedom.

On the day, journalist organisations arranged different seminars, conferences, walks and several other programmes, highlighting the importance of freedom of the press and the role of media and its responsibilities.

This year the day has been dedicated to the importance of journalism and freedom of expression in the context of the current global environmental crisis.

During the conferences and seminars in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Larkana and other districts of northern Sindh, the participants acknowledged the services of those journalists, who have rendered their lives in the line of duty including Shaheed Jan Muhammad Mahar, a senior journalist of private television.

On the occasion, journalists from print and electronic media and representatives of civil society also spoke and highlighted the significance of the day. The day also focused on the potential of media in fostering dialogue, mutual understanding and reconciliation.