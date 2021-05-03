UrduPoint.com
World Press Freedom Day Observed In SBBU

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 05:20 PM

World press freedom day observed in SBBU

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad Professor Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani on Monday said that journalists were real representatives of people.

He expressed these views in a message conveyed on the occasion of world press freedom day being observed on May 3.

He said that freedom of expressions was fundamental right of people and journalists who rendered supreme sacrifices while performing their duty were being remembered today.

He further said that keeping in view modern innovations in Media various institutes of the University particularly Media Studies department was being equipped with latest facilities on priority basis so that our students could be able to become best representatives of the country and masses.

Later the Public Relations Department of the University also conducted a special transmission from the FM radio station of the University.

Lecturers Dastar Ali Chandio, Nadim Ahmed Deo, Kashif Noorani, Sheraz Ali Gorar and others expressed their views.

