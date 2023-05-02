World Press Freedom Day to be celebrated on Wednesday

World Press Freedom Day will be celebrated on Wednesday to create awareness about the importance of press freedom and the role of journalists in promoting democracy and defending human rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :World Press Freedom Day will be celebrated on Wednesday to create awareness about the importance of press freedom and the role of journalists in promoting democracy and defending human rights. The day is celebrated annually on May 3 to raise awareness about the importance of freedom of the press and to remind governments of their duty to respect and uphold the right to freedom of expression as enshrined in Article 19 of the�Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Each year,�UNESCO chooses a theme for World Press Freedom Day�to highlight a particular aspect of press freedom.

The theme for World Press Freedom Day 2023 "Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression as a Driver for all other human rights," emphasising the role journalism plays in fostering democracy and transparency.

The�purpose of the Day is to promote and defend press freedom around the world, besides paying tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the exercise of their profession. It is also an occasion to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom and to assess the state of press freedom throughout the world.