UrduPoint.com

World Press Freedom Day To Be Celebrated On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2023 | 11:40 PM

World Press Freedom Day to be celebrated on Wednesday

World Press Freedom Day will be celebrated on Wednesday to create awareness about the importance of press freedom and the role of journalists in promoting democracy and defending human rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :World Press Freedom Day will be celebrated on Wednesday to create awareness about the importance of press freedom and the role of journalists in promoting democracy and defending human rights. The day is celebrated annually on May 3 to raise awareness about the importance of freedom of the press and to remind governments of their duty to respect and uphold the right to freedom of expression as enshrined in Article 19 of the�Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Each year,�UNESCO chooses a theme for World Press Freedom Day�to highlight a particular aspect of press freedom.

The theme for World Press Freedom Day 2023 "Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression as a Driver for all other human rights," emphasising the role journalism plays in fostering democracy and transparency.

The�purpose of the Day is to promote and defend press freedom around the world, besides paying tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the exercise of their profession. It is also an occasion to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom and to assess the state of press freedom throughout the world.

Related Topics

World Democracy Driver May All

Recent Stories

Biden Willing to Negotiate Over Budget, But Not De ..

Biden Willing to Negotiate Over Budget, But Not Debt Ceiling - White House

2 minutes ago
 US Has Tools to Support Banks, Protect Depositors ..

US Has Tools to Support Banks, Protect Depositors - White House

40 seconds ago
 Majority of UK's Health Unions Accept Government's ..

Majority of UK's Health Unions Accept Government's Pay Raise Proposal - Reports

42 seconds ago
 Three in 10 Americans Know Someone Affected by Opi ..

Three in 10 Americans Know Someone Affected by Opioid Addiction - Survey

7 minutes ago
 Wagons Detailed in Russia's Bryansk Region Due to ..

Wagons Detailed in Russia's Bryansk Region Due to Explosive Device - Governor

5 minutes ago
 Imran Khan used his 'intelligence only to steal na ..

Imran Khan used his 'intelligence only to steal national wealth': Minister for I ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.