World Public Service Day to be marked tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :United Nations' Public Service Day will be marked on June 23 (Wednesday) across the globe including Pakistan to recognize the fact that democracy and successful governance are built on the foundation of a competent civil service.

The day aims to celebrate the value and virtue of service to the community.

Public servants are recognized and praised for their efforts on Public Service Day.

United Nations (UN) holds a Public Service Awards ceremony each year. It rewards the creative achievements and contributions of public service institutions worldwide.

Many public service organizations and departments around the world celebrate this day by holding various events to recognize the valuable role that public servants play in making improvements in society.

Activities including information days featuring stalls and booths about the public service; organized lunches with guest speakers; internal awards ceremonies within public service agencies or departments; and special announcements to honor public servants.

This day was created to celebrate the value and virtue of public service to the community; highlight the contribution of public service in the development process; recognize the work of public servants; and encourage young people to pursue careers in the public sector.