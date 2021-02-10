UrduPoint.com
World Pulses Day Marked

Wed 10th February 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations on Wednesday marked World Pulses Day with an aim to raise awareness of the nutritional benefits of pulses and their contribution to sustainable food systems as well as addressing the issues of poverty.

A press release issued by the FAO said that pulses were critical in addressing the challenges of poverty, food security, human health and nutrition.

It was vital for soil health and environment, thereby contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals and the Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) Hand-in-Hand Initiative.

Building on the success of the International Year of Pulses in 2016 led by FAO, the United Nations General Assembly designated 10 February as World Pulses Day, which has since been supported by many member countries, it added.

In Pakistan, gram, masoor, mung and mash are important pulse crops, it said adding that last year the combined production of all four crops was around 0.7 million tons with dominant share (80%) of gram.

The country also has a 4.

6 percent of chickpea production on a global scale.Pulses are very important source of vegetable-based protein and makes considerable portion of household food calories.

Supply demand gap was a big issue as country relies heavily on imports to meet its demands, which becomes a burden on foreign exchange.

Pulses were able to increase biodiversity as they are able to fix their own nitrogen into the soil, which improves soil health. Cultivating pulses in multiple cropping systems enriches agro-biodiversity, ensures resilience to climate change and improves ecosystem services.

It also has a multiple role in promoting living organisms and ecological complexity to re-establish the natural good functioning of ecosystems.

The multiple cropping systems, such as inter cropping or crop rotations with pulses, have a higher soil carbon sequestration potential than mono crop systems.

Since pulses were shelf stable, the proportion of food waste at the consumption stage due to spoilage is very low and thus, a very good option to ensure household food security.

