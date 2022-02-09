UrduPoint.com

World Pulses Day On Feb 10

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 07:54 PM

World pulses day on Feb 10

World pulses day will be observed tomorrow across the globe including Pakistan, aimed at raising public awareness for better quality production of the commodity playing an important role in agriculture and food systems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :World pulses day will be observed tomorrow across the globe including Pakistan, aimed at raising public awareness for better quality production of the commodity playing an important role in agriculture and food systems.

World pulses day falls in the second goal of SDGs "Zero Hunger" with a purpose to provide universal clarity about the need and importance of pulses as an organic, affordable and economic food item which not only provides sufficient nutrition, but also a handsome financial support.

Theme of World Pulses Day 2022 is "Nutritious food for Sustainable Future" for recognizing the potential of pulses to achieve 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The pulses were full of antioxidant edibles items brimming with iron, magnesium, zinc and potassium which fight against body toxin, cancer, stones in kidneys and keep the body fresh, said clinical nutritionist Inbisat Fatima Alvi on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, she said "Pulses are only edible thing which do not have any negative effects on body even if a person suffering from any disease, but red beans come on the top due to its high nutrition value which helps promote production of fresh blood.

" Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) Pulses leader, Dr Shahid Riaz, said lentils were easy to grow in Pakistan due to its ideal ecological and diversified fields. Pakistan produced huge amount of chickpea, mung bean, red beans, mash and others to fulfill its domestic needs.

"Chickpea is a major pulse crop in Pakistan with consumption of 6, 00,000 per year. There is a ban on export of pulses but the country imported around 1266 thousand tons in the year 2020-2021 including chickpea, lentil, mash and red beans" he added Dr Shahid Riaz said the pulses industry in Pakistan was facing some challenges due to unavailability of quality seeds, climate change related biotic and abiotic stresses, low mechanization and unstable market prices, however PARC has initiated many programs to mitigate the challenges.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Agriculture Market Cancer From Industry Top Blood

Recent Stories

Baerbock Presents US Greenpeace Activist Morgan as ..

Baerbock Presents US Greenpeace Activist Morgan as Germany's Climate Policy Envo ..

29 seconds ago
 US Wants Revision of Minsk Agreements, This May Le ..

US Wants Revision of Minsk Agreements, This May Lead to Escalation in Donbas - M ..

31 seconds ago
 US Believes It Has Until Late February to Salvage ..

US Believes It Has Until Late February to Salvage Iran Nuclear Deal - Reports

32 seconds ago
 Over 6.9m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 6.9m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

34 seconds ago
 SAPM assures all-out support to boost tourism in K ..

SAPM assures all-out support to boost tourism in KP

5 minutes ago
 China boasts over 1.4 mln 5G base stations

China boasts over 1.4 mln 5G base stations

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>