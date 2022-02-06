UrduPoint.com

World Pulses Day To Be Marked On Feb 10

Published February 06, 2022

World Pulses Day to be marked on Feb 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :World Pulses Day will be marked on February 10 across the globe including Pakistan to recognize the importance of pulses (chickpeas, dry beans, lentils, dry peas and lupins among others) as a global food.

This celebration is a recognition of the decisive role that pulses can play in achieving the comprehensive, far-reaching and people-centred set of universal and transformative goals and targets of the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, a plan of action that seeks to strengthen universal peace.

Pulse crops have a lower carbon footprint than most foods because it required a small amount of fertilizer to grow.

They also have a low water footprint as they are adapted to semi-arid conditions and can tolerate drought stress. But it's not just the sustainability factor: Pulses are inexpensive, easy to store, highly-nutritious, and their ability to enhance the soil microbiome has been key in improving farming techniques in low-income rural areas.

World Pulses Day will provide an opportunity to raise awareness about the nutritional benefits of pulses as part of sustainable food production with the aim of enhancing food security and nutrition.

