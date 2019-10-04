World rabies day observed at PMAS-AAUR

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) on Friday observed the World Rabies Day based on the theme "Vaccinate to eliminate" by arranging a walk with an aim to sensitize the public about the rabies disease and its prevention methods.

The day began with an anti-rabies awareness walk led by PMAS-AAUR, Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman.

The event was organized by the Department of Clinical Sciences of the Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (FV&AS) in collaboration with Office of International Epizootic (OIE), Overseas Pakistan Foundation (OPF), Ministry of food Security & Research and Animal Husbandry Commissioner (AHC).

A large number of teachers and students including Dr. Khurshid from AHC, Prof. Dr. Arfan Yousaf Dean FV&AS, Dr. Muhammad Akram, Deputy Director AHC, PMAS-AAUR Registrar Aqeel Sultan, Dr. Arif Zafar Chairman Department of Clinical Studies PMAS-AAUR also participated in the walk.

The participants of the walk were of the view that rabies is a fatal disease and there is a dire need of launching a comprehensive campaign to educate the general public in this regard.

They said that deaths from rabies could be reduced to zero by conducting vaccination programs and creating awareness. They were also holding placards' and banners about various aspects of rabies, its prevention and categories of wounds.