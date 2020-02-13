"World Radio Day" Celebrated In Hyderabad

The "World Radio Day" was celebrated here on Thursday at Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Hyderabad to recognize radio as medium of teaching individuals, disseminating data and promoting opportunity of expression across global culture

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The "World Radio Day" was celebrated here on Thursday at Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Hyderabad to recognize radio as medium of teaching individuals, disseminating data and promoting opportunity of expression across global culture.

A ceremony chaired by the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat was organized at Radio Pakistan's MB Ansari Hall which former Director Programs PBC Inayat Baloch, Station Director Ali Akbar Hingorjo and others also attended.

The theme of this year's World Radio Day is "Radio and Diversity" which brings the focus on diversity, linguistic tolerance and cultural integrity.

Addressing the ceremony, VC Sindh University, Prof. Burfat said in coordination with educational institutions, Radio Pakistan could play important role to raise awareness among general public and the students.

Radio is most powerful medium in all its diversity, Prof. Burfat maintained and added that it has a unique ability to reach out to the widest audiences.

Former Director Programs and prominent writer Inayat Baloch said Radio was Primary source of credible information and Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation was providing confirmed and credible news to the listeners through different programs.

The Radio Pakistan has played important role for cultural integration, Baloch said and added that it was disseminating information in remote areas of the country where there has no other source.

The Chairman of Sindh University's department of Media and communication Studies, Prof. Bashir Ahmed Memon said Radio Pakistan always provided a better platform to the students during internship. � The Radio Pakistan has played role to educate people from school to the university through its educational, social and cultural programs, Dr. Memon added.

In his welcome address, the Station Director Ali Akbar Hingorjo said programs of Radio Pakistan were aimed at providing information, education and entertainment to the listeners.

He said Radio Pakistan was committed to promote harmony and peace in the country through its programs.

Former Controller Gul Hassan Qureshi, fomer Controller Illahi Bux Banbhan, Prof. Abdul Razaq Chhachar, writer Ishrat Ali Khan, Director Culture Hyderabad Sher Muhammad Mahar, president Sindh Arts Council Rafique Essani, Actor Manzoor Murad, Sanaullah Vistro and others were also present on the occasion.�