'World Radio Day' observed

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country 'World Radio Day' was being celebrated here on Monday, to highlight the importance of radio as it is an important tool for promoting awareness, information and freedom of expression.

This year the theme of the day is 'Radio and Peace'.

Radio Pakistan convened a special dialogue between FMs, stream channels and OTT sectors, to discuss the emerging digital broadcasting ecosystem.

A comprehensive program has been organized which would help broadcasters and listeners to create new opportunities in relation to the important role and scope of the broadcasting industry.

Director of Radio Pakistan, Abbotabad Muhammad Oun Usman while speaking on the occasion said, "Radio is an important tool for disseminating information and awareness in the world." 'Radio Pakistan' since its inception has played a vital role in informing the masses about the important event happening across the country, it is also a great platform for entertainment.

" He further said that three decades back radio was the only source of information in the far-flung areas to connect with the world and 'Radio Pakistan' has provided its services to the nation with religious zeal.

Oun Usman further said, "The day is celebrated with the purpose to create communication, cooperation and critical thinking for the development and effectiveness of broadcasting media in the country." Renowned presenter and anchor person Shakir Khan Tanoli said that the importance of radio has not decreased in any era, even in the present modern world, the number of radio listeners has increased.

"Interestingly modern gadgets including cell phones, computers, and laptops, and moreover cars have significantly increased the number of radio listeners," he added.