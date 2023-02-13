UrduPoint.com

'World Radio Day' Observed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2023 | 02:30 PM

'World Radio Day' observed

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country 'World Radio Day' was being celebrated here on Monday, to highlight the importance of radio as it is an important tool for promoting awareness, information and freedom of expression.

This year the theme of the day is 'Radio and Peace'.

Radio Pakistan convened a special dialogue between FMs, stream channels and OTT sectors, to discuss the emerging digital broadcasting ecosystem.

A comprehensive program has been organized which would help broadcasters and listeners to create new opportunities in relation to the important role and scope of the broadcasting industry.

Director of Radio Pakistan, Abbotabad Muhammad Oun Usman while speaking on the occasion said, "Radio is an important tool for disseminating information and awareness in the world." 'Radio Pakistan' since its inception has played a vital role in informing the masses about the important event happening across the country, it is also a great platform for entertainment.

" He further said that three decades back radio was the only source of information in the far-flung areas to connect with the world and 'Radio Pakistan' has provided its services to the nation with religious zeal.

Oun Usman further said, "The day is celebrated with the purpose to create communication, cooperation and critical thinking for the development and effectiveness of broadcasting media in the country." Renowned presenter and anchor person Shakir Khan Tanoli said that the importance of radio has not decreased in any era, even in the present modern world, the number of radio listeners has increased.

"Interestingly modern gadgets including cell phones, computers, and laptops, and moreover cars have significantly increased the number of radio listeners," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Media Event Industry

Recent Stories

International Atomic Energy Agency conference begi ..

International Atomic Energy Agency conference begins in Abu Dhabi

22 minutes ago
 ADNOC Drilling reports $802 mn net profit, up 33% ..

ADNOC Drilling reports $802 mn net profit, up 33% y-o-y

52 minutes ago
 realme's First Coca-Cola® Smartphone, realme 10 P ..

Realme's First Coca-Cola® Smartphone, realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition, Takes ..

1 hour ago
 HBL presents the Sports Event of the Year - HBLPSL ..

HBL presents the Sports Event of the Year - HBLPSL Season 8

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to conduct clinical trials to develop th ..

Abu Dhabi to conduct clinical trials to develop thalassemia treatments

2 hours ago
 Veteran actor, director Zia Mohyeddin passes away

Veteran actor, director Zia Mohyeddin passes away

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.