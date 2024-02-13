Open Menu

World Radio Day Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2024 | 10:18 PM

World Radio Day observed

Like other parts of the world the world radio day, celeberated in the country here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Like other parts of the world the world radio day, celeberated in the country here on Tuesday.

In this regard the main event in Hyderabad was held at Radio Pakistan, where Saeed Ahmed Sheikh, the Director-General of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), cut a cake at the Radio Pakistan Hyderabad’s studio.

Furthermore, the purpose to celebrate the event to continue the democratic value of Radio radio is to serve as a grassroots catalyst for connectedness within under-served groups, including immigrant, religious, minority, and poverty-stricken populations.

Celebrating radio's rich past, ongoing relevance, and promising future is the topic chosen by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to mark World Radio Day 2024  on 13 February 2024.

With radio having crossed the 100-year milestone, it is a significant occasion to commemorate the medium's extensive virtues and continuing potency.

However, radio faces challenges to its audience and revenue numbers from digital platforms, social media, digital and generational divides, censorship, consolidations, and economic hardships.

At this special and pivotal point in its century-long journey, UNESCO invites the global radio industry in all its many forms - commercial, public, and non-profit - to join in this global celebration of the medium.

The 2024 observance highlights the history of radio and its powerful impact on news, drama, music, and sports. It also recognizes the ongoing practical value as a portable public safety net during emergencies and power outages, caused by natural and human-made disasters, such as storms, earthquakes, floods, heat, wildfires, accidents, and warfare.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sports United Nations Music Minority Social Media Hyderabad February Event All From Industry

Recent Stories

Awareness session on opportunities for growing com ..

Awareness session on opportunities for growing companies held

3 minutes ago
 Ready to work with any government formed in Pakist ..

Ready to work with any government formed in Pakistan: US

3 minutes ago
 AC crack down on professional begging in the capit ..

AC crack down on professional begging in the capital

4 minutes ago
 Austrian envoy lauds Pindigheb's educational stand ..

Austrian envoy lauds Pindigheb's educational standards

3 minutes ago
 Dolphin officer injured in gunfire incident in Isl ..

Dolphin officer injured in gunfire incident in Islamabad

3 minutes ago
 Sultan's to continue winning streak at home ground ..

Sultan's to continue winning streak at home ground: Mir

3 minutes ago
Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) , A ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) , ACCA to set-up Tax Clinic

3 minutes ago
 WAPDA to divert River Swat at Mohmand Dam Project ..

WAPDA to divert River Swat at Mohmand Dam Project in April

3 minutes ago

ECC approves Rs.7.4 bln ‘Ramzan Relief Package’; tariff rationalization

30 minutes ago
 Efforts underway for revival, financial stability ..

Efforts underway for revival, financial stability of Radio Pakistan: DG PBC

30 minutes ago
 Chairperson NCSW for increasing ARCC in South Punj ..

Chairperson NCSW for increasing ARCC in South Punjab districts

36 minutes ago
 Police arrested murder suspect, outlaws in crackdo ..

Police arrested murder suspect, outlaws in crackdown

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan