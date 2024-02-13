World Radio Day observed

(@FahadShabbir)

Like other parts of the world the world radio day, celeberated in the country here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Like other parts of the world the world radio day, celeberated in the country here on Tuesday.

In this regard the main event in Hyderabad was held at Radio Pakistan, where Saeed Ahmed Sheikh, the Director-General of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), cut a cake at the Radio Pakistan Hyderabad’s studio.

Furthermore, the purpose to celebrate the event to continue the democratic value of Radio radio is to serve as a grassroots catalyst for connectedness within under-served groups, including immigrant, religious, minority, and poverty-stricken populations.

Celebrating radio's rich past, ongoing relevance, and promising future is the topic chosen by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to mark World Radio Day 2024 on 13 February 2024.

With radio having crossed the 100-year milestone, it is a significant occasion to commemorate the medium's extensive virtues and continuing potency.

However, radio faces challenges to its audience and revenue numbers from digital platforms, social media, digital and generational divides, censorship, consolidations, and economic hardships.

At this special and pivotal point in its century-long journey, UNESCO invites the global radio industry in all its many forms - commercial, public, and non-profit - to join in this global celebration of the medium.

The 2024 observance highlights the history of radio and its powerful impact on news, drama, music, and sports. It also recognizes the ongoing practical value as a portable public safety net during emergencies and power outages, caused by natural and human-made disasters, such as storms, earthquakes, floods, heat, wildfires, accidents, and warfare.