World Radio Day Observed In Khairpur

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2023 | 09:25 PM

World Radio day observed in Khairpur

The speakers in an event in connection with World Radio Day on Monday lauded the vital role being played by Radio Pakistan in promoting development activities at the regional and national levels

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The speakers in an event in connection with World Radio Day on Monday lauded the vital role being played by Radio Pakistan in promoting development activities at the regional and national levels.

Station Director, Radio Pakistan Khairpur, Syed Akbar Ali Shah said Radio is still the most dynamic, reactive and engaging medium, adapting to 21st-century changes and offering new ways to interact and participate. Where social media and audience fragmentation can put us in media bubbles of like-minded people, Radio is uniquely positioned to bring communities together and foster positive dialogue for change.

He further said the objective of the day is to raise awareness among the general public about the importance of radio for the promotion of various activities.

Senior Producer, Kaleemullah Shaikh, Ilyas Lashari and others said Radio also helps to create a sense of community through the dissemination of information.

