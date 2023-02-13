UrduPoint.com

World Radio Day Observed In Quetta Radio Station

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2023 | 11:24 PM

World Radio Day observed in Quetta Radio Station

Like other parts of the country, World Radio Day was observed in Quetta Radio Pakistan in which a ceremony was organized to mark the day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, World Radio Day was observed in Quetta Radio Pakistan in which a ceremony was organized to mark the day.

Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus, Coordinator of Bizenjo, Babar Khan Yousafzai, Senior Journalist, Social Activist, Columnist, Bureau Chief, APP, Balochistan, Nazar Muhammad Baloch, Bahram Khan Baloch, a well-known poet, writer, intellectual, well-known Singers and music singers and people from other schools of thought participated the ceremony.

Welcoming all the guests on the occasion of World Radio Day, Radio Pakistan Quetta Station Director Medium Siddiqa Khan Malalai said that Radio Pakistan was playing an important role for the development of the country which representing the multifaceted history and heritage from the beginning of its emergence as an independent nation till now.

This national voice treasure includes the speeches of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Quaid-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan, Mother of the Nation Fatima Jinnah, and other national leaders, she maintained.

She said that apart from this, there were also the speeches of the heads of friendly countries who have been visiting Pakistan often during the last 6 decades.

Coordinator of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Babar Khan Yousafzai said that the radio was the best and most effective medium of mass communication despite the rapid development of electronic and social media, the importance of radio was still unquestionable.

Undoubtedly, radio is the most important source of authentic information, with time, there has been innovation in radio as well whether it was war or peace, Radio Pakistan performed its duties very well in every era, he said.

The commentary of hockey and cricket matches broadcasted by Radio Pakistan brought the situation of every moment to the sports fans. Radio programs are of interest to people from various walks of life, he said.

He said that even today the importance of radio could not be denied for informing the public about government initiatives and various programs.

Bureau Chief APP Balochistan Nazar Baloch, senior Journalist Shehzada Zulfizfiqar, Saleem Shahid and others highlighted the importance of Radio Pakistan during addressing the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Hockey Balochistan Chief Minister World Quetta Sports Music Muhammad Ali Jinnah Social Media Fatima Jinnah Liaquat Ali Khan All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Sadiq Sanjrani extends good wishes on start of PSL ..

Sadiq Sanjrani extends good wishes on start of PSL 8th edition

1 minute ago
 European, US stocks climb on hopes of inflation sl ..

European, US stocks climb on hopes of inflation slowdown

1 minute ago
 Iranian Consul General calls on KP Governor

Iranian Consul General calls on KP Governor

2 minutes ago
 Blinken Weighs Meeting With Chinese Counterpart At ..

Blinken Weighs Meeting With Chinese Counterpart At Munich Conference This Week - ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt trying to provide affordable travel facilitie ..

Govt trying to provide affordable travel facilities in Hyderabad: Pakistan Peopl ..

2 minutes ago
 People's Pink Bus service in Hyderabad from Feb 18 ..

People's Pink Bus service in Hyderabad from Feb 18: Provincial Information and T ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.