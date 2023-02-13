World Radio Day observed in Quetta Radio Station

Like other parts of the country, World Radio Day was observed in Quetta Radio Pakistan in which a ceremony was organized to mark the day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, World Radio Day was observed in Quetta Radio Pakistan in which a ceremony was organized to mark the day.

Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus, Coordinator of Bizenjo, Babar Khan Yousafzai, Senior Journalist, Social Activist, Columnist, Bureau Chief, APP, Balochistan, Nazar Muhammad Baloch, Bahram Khan Baloch, a well-known poet, writer, intellectual, well-known Singers and music singers and people from other schools of thought participated the ceremony.

Welcoming all the guests on the occasion of World Radio Day, Radio Pakistan Quetta Station Director Medium Siddiqa Khan Malalai said that Radio Pakistan was playing an important role for the development of the country which representing the multifaceted history and heritage from the beginning of its emergence as an independent nation till now.

This national voice treasure includes the speeches of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Quaid-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan, Mother of the Nation Fatima Jinnah, and other national leaders, she maintained.

She said that apart from this, there were also the speeches of the heads of friendly countries who have been visiting Pakistan often during the last 6 decades.

Coordinator of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Babar Khan Yousafzai said that the radio was the best and most effective medium of mass communication despite the rapid development of electronic and social media, the importance of radio was still unquestionable.

Undoubtedly, radio is the most important source of authentic information, with time, there has been innovation in radio as well whether it was war or peace, Radio Pakistan performed its duties very well in every era, he said.

The commentary of hockey and cricket matches broadcasted by Radio Pakistan brought the situation of every moment to the sports fans. Radio programs are of interest to people from various walks of life, he said.

He said that even today the importance of radio could not be denied for informing the public about government initiatives and various programs.

Bureau Chief APP Balochistan Nazar Baloch, senior Journalist Shehzada Zulfizfiqar, Saleem Shahid and others highlighted the importance of Radio Pakistan during addressing the ceremony.