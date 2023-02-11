UrduPoint.com

World Radio Day To Be Marked On Feb 13

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2023 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :The World Radio Day will be marked on February 13 (Monday) across the globe including Pakistan to highlight the importance of radio as a way of educating the people, providing information and promoting freedom of expression across cultures.

Each year, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) celebrates the World Radio Day by planning activities with broadcasters, organizations and communities around the world.

Despite being over 100 years old, the radio is one of the most popular medium to exchange information, provide social interchange and educate the people all over the world. It has been used to help people, including youth, to engage in discussions on topics that affect them. It can save lives during natural or human-made disasters and it gives journalists a platform to report facts and tell their stories. The first World Radio Day was officially celebrated in 2012.

More Stories From Pakistan

