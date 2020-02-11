UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Radio Day To Be Marked On Feb 13

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 02:21 PM

World Radio Day to be marked on Feb 13

Like other parts of the globe,World Radio Day will be marked on Feb 13 across the globe including Pakistan aimed to educate people, providing information, and promoting freedom of expression across cultures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the globe,World Radio Day will be marked on Feb 13 across the globe including Pakistan aimed to educate people, providing information, and promoting freedom of expression across cultures.

Vintage radios that served their purpose during times of peace and war.

Every year the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) celebrates World Radio Day by planning activities with broadcasters, organizations and communities around the world.

Despite being over 100 years old, the radio is one of the most popular ways to exchange information, provide social interchange, and educate people all over the world. It has been used to help people, including youth, to engage in discussions on topics that affect them.

It can save lives during natural or man-made disasters, and it gives journalists a platform to report facts and tell their stories. The first World Radio Day was officially celebrated in 2012.

Radio is a powerful medium for celebrating humanity in all its diversity and constitutes a platform for democratic discourse. At the global level, radio remains the most widely consumed medium.

This unique ability to reach out the widest audience means radio can shape a society's experience of diversity, stand as an arena for all voices to speak out, be represented and heard. Radio stations should serve diverse communities, offering a wide variety of programs, viewpoints and content, and reflect the diversity of audiences in their organizations and operations.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Exchange All

Recent Stories

Russia, US Maintain Contact on Idlib Amid Escalati ..

1 minute ago

EU chief urges Britain to seek ambitious trade dea ..

1 minute ago

Information Technology (IT) Expo & Award 2020 to b ..

1 minute ago

Indian police arrests Kashmiri youth in Kishtwar

1 minute ago

Russia Could Build Nuclear Power Plant in Sri Lank ..

1 minute ago

China, Pakistan can always rely on each other in d ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.