World Radio Day to be marked on Feb 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the globe,World Radio Day will be marked on Feb 13 across the globe including Pakistan aimed to educate people, providing information, and promoting freedom of expression across cultures.

Vintage radios that served their purpose during times of peace and war.

Every year the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) celebrates World Radio Day by planning activities with broadcasters, organizations and communities around the world.

Despite being over 100 years old, the radio is one of the most popular ways to exchange information, provide social interchange, and educate people all over the world. It has been used to help people, including youth, to engage in discussions on topics that affect them.

It can save lives during natural or man-made disasters, and it gives journalists a platform to report facts and tell their stories. The first World Radio Day was officially celebrated in 2012.

Radio is a powerful medium for celebrating humanity in all its diversity and constitutes a platform for democratic discourse. At the global level, radio remains the most widely consumed medium.

This unique ability to reach out the widest audience means radio can shape a society's experience of diversity, stand as an arena for all voices to speak out, be represented and heard. Radio stations should serve diverse communities, offering a wide variety of programs, viewpoints and content, and reflect the diversity of audiences in their organizations and operations.