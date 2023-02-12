UrduPoint.com

World Radio Day To Be Marked On Monday

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2023 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan will join the rest of the world in marking the 'World Radio' day on Monday for paying tribute to the radio and its role in promoting freedom of expression, facilitating dialogue, along with bringing communities together.

Radio continues to be a vital source of information and entertainment for millions of people around the world and to celebrate the impact and importance of this medium, the United Nations has declared February 13th as World Radio Day.

The theme for the 12th edition of World Radio Day is "Radio and Peace".

Talking to APP in connection to this day, Controller news of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Dr. Javid Khattak said that radio is important in reporting, informing the general public, shaping public opinion, and framing narratives that can influence decision-making processes. He said that radio can play a crucial role in shaping public opinion during elections, by providing impartial coverage of the campaign and electoral process, and facilitating open dialogue among different candidates.

He informed that in Pakistan, radio stations would be broadcasting special programs, featuring interviews with prominent radio personalities and discussions on the future of radio to mark the day.

He said that PBC will also be hosting programs to celebrate the occasion and to engage with the public on the importance of radio.

Khattak said that radio continues to be an accessible and affordable medium for people in Pakistan, with a reach that extends to remote and rural areas where other forms of media may not be available. He said that radio plays a crucial role in providing information and educational content, as well as entertainment to people of all ages and backgrounds.

He said that in addition to its role in connecting communities, radio also serves as a powerful tool for promoting peace, democracy, and human rights. He said radio allows the free flow of information and enables people to express their opinions and ideas, thereby contributing to the development of vibrant and inclusive societies.

He highlighted that as Pakistan joins the rest of the world in celebrating World Radio Day, it is a timely reminder of the important role that radio continues to play in our lives and the need to ensure that this vital medium continues to evolve and adapt to meet the changing needs of audiences.

