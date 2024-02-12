World Radio Day To Be Observed On Feb 13
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) World Radio Day will be observed on Tuesday, February 13 across the globe including Pakistan to highlight the importance of Radio as a key medium of imparting education, provision of information, and entrainment to people.
This year's theme of World Radio Day is, Radio: A Century Informing, entertaining and Educating.
To mark the Day, Radio Pakistan will broadcast special messages from the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Secretary of Information, and Director General Radio Pakistan along with special live programs to highlight the importance of Radio in the modern digital age.
In connection with the World Radio Day, a special ceremony will be held at Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Islamabad. Radio Pakistan will also broadcast a special seminar, featuring the national broadcaster's role in providing information, entertainment, and education to people.
