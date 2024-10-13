Open Menu

World Ranking 2025: UAJK Ranks Top In AJK & 35th In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2024 | 02:10 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) has been ranked as the top university in the state, 35th among Pakistani universities, and placed in the 1201-1500 bracket globally, according to the recently released Times Higher education World University Rankings 2025.

A press release from the university’s Public Relations Department shared that this ranking was determined based on various performance indicators including teaching quality, research environment, industry engagement, and international outlook.

UAJK's strong academic infrastructure, modern laboratories equipped with advanced technology, and dedication to high-quality research have played a key role in securing this prestigious position at the state, national, and global levels.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi congratulated the faculty, students, staff, and alumni for this achievement and commended their dedication despite limited financial resources. He emphasized that this ranking is a testament to the tireless efforts of UAJK's faculty and researchers.

The Vice-Chancellor also acknowledged the critical role played by PhD, MPhil, and MS scholars under the guidance of faculty members in advancing quality research at the university.

Prof. Dr. Abbasi further praised the university’s Quality Enhancement Cell, administration, and staff for their active participation in UAJK’s development. He expressed pride in the university's steady improvement in teaching and research standards, which has been recognized by national and international organizations.

Looking ahead, Prof. Dr. Abbasi stated that the university aims to be among the top 500 global universities and within the top 10 in Pakistan. To achieve this, the faculty, administration, and staff must continue their dedication to excellence. He also acknowledged the significant contribution of the Saudi Fund for Development in providing state-of-the-art infrastructure at the King Abdullah Campus, which has earned a distinct place among Pakistan's university campuses.

The Vice-Chancellor noted that achieving a high rank in the Times Higher Education World Rankings is not the university's ultimate goal but rather a starting point. With continued support from the government, UAJK has the potential to contribute substantially to the socio-economic development of the region and the nation.

