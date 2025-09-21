Open Menu

World Recognizes Pakistan’s Contributions Towards Maintenance Of Int’l Peace

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2025 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Every year on September 21, people around the world observe the International Day of Peace — a day dedicated to promoting global peace, unity, and harmony.

The world recognizes Pakistan’s contributions toward the maintenance of international peace, with Pakistani peacekeeping troops playing a vital role in fulfilling United Nations missions.

In regions where peace has been most needed, the Pakistan Army has rendered outstanding professional services.

For several decades, United Nations peacekeepers have saved countless precious lives in the cause of global peace and security.

This day symbolizes the international commitment to ending human suffering, wars, and internal conflicts, while working to ensure lasting peace in conflict-affected countries.

Pakistani peacekeepers continue to play an important role with exceptional skill and dedication in carrying out UN peacekeeping missions.

As per the principles of the United Nations, Pakistan provides full support and access to peace observers to help them fulfill their mandate.

To date, more than 235,000 Pakistani troops have served in 48 UN missions across 29 countries worldwide.

Pakistani peacekeepers have played a key role in peace restoration efforts at the highest levels — a role that will continue in the future.

Pakistan takes great pride in its longstanding commitment to United Nations peacekeeping.

