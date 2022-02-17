UrduPoint.com

World Recognizes Pakistan's Response To COVID-19 Pandemic: Senate Told

World recognizes Pakistan's response to COVID-19 pandemic: Senate told

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday said the world recognized Pakistan's response to COVID-19 pandemic

Responding to a calling attention notice, he said that government policy of smart lockdown was now being followed by other countries.

Responding to a calling attention notice, he said that government policy of smart lockdown was now being followed by other countries.

The minister said that particularly National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) had played very important role in fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the government was also vigilant to take action against those charging exorbitant price for conducting PCR tests.

He said that government had also taken action against the people involved in black marketing in the name of COVID-19.

He said that he would also discuss the issue of exorbitant amount charged by the private and public labs.

Earlier, Senator Mohsin Aziz drew attention of the Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination towards exorbitant amount charged by the private /public labs while conducting PCR tests despite major reduction in prices of PCR kits.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui raised the issue of a Pakistan-origin women languishing in a Bangalore detention centre in India along with her four-year old daughter.

He said that she was required certificate of nationality from Pakistan.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani directed ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Interior to present day to day report about the women namely Sumaira.

He also directed Senate Secretariat to also contact with the concerned officials.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that this issue would be discussed with concerned ministry.

Senator Anwar ul Haq said that medical students of Balochistan were on hunger strike and demanded to referred this issue to the committee.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that in this regard committee would held an exclusive meeting with concerned authorities on Monday.

The Senate session has been prorogued.

